Hot Property Illawarra: An inside look at surf star Sally Fitzgibbons' home renovation

Readers typically enjoy insights into the homes of celebrities, and our most popular story this week was an inside look at the newly renovated property of surfing star Sally Fitzgibbons.
The former world No.1 surfer and Olympian has unveiled her beach home on the South Coast.
'Highline House' is perched on the Gerroa headland. Fitzgibbons worked with her builder and friend, Simon Rees, to reimagine the original weatherboard beach shack.
Also on the South Coast, the recognisable 'Mimosa Park', a trophy coastal acreage near Milton is due to go under the hammer.
The property has been in the same family since 1963.
Industry sources put the price guide at $12.5 million.
Elsewhere in the region, two bidders fought it out at auction for a Russell Vale home that was on the market for the first time since 1979.
It was a case of bidding starting slowly, before proceedings eventually kicked off in earnest and the home sold for above its reserve price.
In this week's Under the Hammer, we talk to the selling agent for an in-depth breakdown of the auction.
Meanwhile, NSW first home buyers with a budget of $1.5 million or less can opt into paying an annual property tax rather than stamp duty.
The changes, announced in the June budget but only receiving the rubber stamp from the NSW upper house last week, will result in buyers facing a smaller upfront cost when purchasing their first property.
The scheme appears to have its pros and cons in the eyes of prospective Illawarra first home buyers.
Finally, lifestyle hotspots in regional NSW, Victoria and Queensland are now suffering some of the steepest price declines in the country, according to a new report from CoreLogic.
These include the Richmond-Tweed region, the Illawarra and Lake Macquarie.
An analysis of Australia's 25 largest non-capital city regions showed house values in six of the most popular lifestyle markets recorded falls of six per cent or more in the three months to the end of October.
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra and South Coast property reporter
