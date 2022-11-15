Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

LOOSE ENDS: State spot awaits Triples champs

By Mike Driscoll
Updated November 16 2022 - 11:09am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Figtree Sports Jo Palmer, Julie Cotton and Kay Moran celebrate winning the District Triples title at Wiseman Park BC. Picture: Mike Driscoll

Figtree Sports and Warilla are one step away from reaching next year's Women's NSW State Championships after outstanding wins in the District State Triples and Senior Triples respectively.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.