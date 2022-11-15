LOOSE ENDS: State spot awaits Triples champs

Figtree Sports and Warilla are one step away from reaching next year's Women's NSW State Championships after outstanding wins in the District State Triples and Senior Triples respectively.
Figtree rallied to beat Dapto Citizens 29-18 in the Illawarra State Triples final at Wiseman Park, while on the next rink, Warilla ended Corrimal's fine run with a 29-20 victory in the District Senior Triples decider.
Both champions face Bowral or Picton in the Regional Playoff at Windang BC on November 24 for a spot at next year's Women's State Championships in Triples.
The Warilla Seniors rink of Diane Mackay (skip), Colleen Galvin (lead) and Mary Astill (second) powered their way to the final with three wins including a hard-fought 19-15 victory over Karen King's Woonona side.
Mackay and partners' 108-59 overall differential was evidence they were the outstanding side, while Corrimal's Wendy Tweddle, Lorraine Neilson and Pat Purdie (skip) were the tournament's surprise packet and advanced to the final with a last-end 25-24 win over Gail Banks' Woonona team.
Meanwhile, Figtree's Scottish international Kay Moran has, as expected, made a significant contribution and anchored her Open Triples side to the title, along with excellent contributions from lead Jo Palmer and Julie Cotton (second).
For Dapto Citizens' Elizabeth Overy and partners Debra Kelly and Bee Anderson making the final was a terrific performance.
Citos showed grit to win two games by a shot after seeing off Julie Murray's Figtree rink in the semi-finals and Warilla's Jenny Ferris first-up.
Meanwhile, the Triples success for Moran came just four days after partnering Kiama's Paul Rooke to clinch one of the two spots in the NSW State Mixed Pairs qualifiers hosted by Figtree.
And Moran's Figtree Triples side needed to play well in winning five games to take the title; including back-to-back 19-16 wins over Janelle Jordan's Windang side in the quarter-finals and Julea Morgan's Warilla rink in the semi-finals.
A long-time member of highly successful Sydney club side Cabramatta, Moran is now fully committed to the Falcons and could qualify in up to four events at the State Championships next July with the District Fours and Major Singles scheduled for early next year.
Meanwhile, with a good number of passionate Falcons and Citos supporters in attendance, the District Triples final went down to the last few ends.
''It was really tough,'' Moran said.
''Citos had their noses in front for most of the match and we just had to hang in there and, fortunately, were able to take our chances at the end.''
Citos led the 25-end final 17-16 after 18 ends before all three Figtree bowlers found their length and line in a 13-1 run over the final seven ends.
Wiseman Park skip Bruce Evans and partners produced a stunning last end triumph in the Zone Reserve Triples final, while Lee Stinson skipped his Warilla rink to victory in the Open Triples at Warilla Bowls.
Evans and partners Wayne Lee and Heath Austin went from unheralded to champions with a tight 20-18 win over Warilla's Brett Shephard, Aldo Di Martino and Chris Cusack to book a spot in next July's NSW State Championships.
The final was locked 18-18 heading into the last end with Wiseman Park picking up two shots for an emotional victory.
The Wisos trio were underdogs in virtually all five of their matches with Lee and Austin clinching their maiden Zone title just 18 months after being introduced to bowls through the Jack Attack program.
Warilla have a team in all three Zone Triples finals with the Seniors decider between Charlie Grech, Barry Peters and Paul Majkowycz (Warilla) vs Towradgi Park's David Wakeling, Brian Suckley and Robbie Warren rescheduled to Saturday week, November 26 at Kiama BC.
In the Open Triples final, Lee Stinson and partners Aaron Spears and Craig Roberts had a 25-14 win over Figtree Sports' Grahame Cook, Denis Cooper and Steve Simeon.
The champions won five matches including beating Shane Garvey in the quarter-finals and Gorillas' clubmate Jeremy Henry and partners in the semis.
For the Orange-based Stinson the latest success continues an excellent run in pennants and Zone 16 championships since joining Warilla. Stinson won the blue-ribbon 2021 Zone Singles and Zone Pairs with Brendan Aquilina, and went desperately close to winning two state titles.
Illawarra's champion men's and women's pennant teams in all four divisions have their sights on a state flag, with the three-day finals to commence on Friday. (NOV 18)
Warilla won the men's and women's Illawarra Division 1 pennant title and will share the spotlight with both state finals co-hosted by Port City and Lake Cathie bowling clubs.
Figtree won the Illawarra women's Division 2 flag and head to Taren Point, with Dapto Citizens (Division 3) making the trip south to Bomaderry and Woonona (Div 4) traveling to Valentine and Marks Point clubs.
In the men's state pennant finals, Division 2 winners Windang will chase the ultimate prize at Cabramatta and Mt Lewis bowling clubs; while Warilla (Div 3) head to Dubbo.
Jamberoo won the men's Division 4 flag and make the short trip to Warilla Bowls who are headquarters for three big days of bowls.
In men's Division 1, Warilla face Kurri Kurri, Bateau Bay, Belrose and Taren Point in their section, while in the women's comp Warilla meet Park Beach, Neutral Bay, Soldiers Point, Charlestown (Red) and Windsor.
Good luck to all the Illawarra teams.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.