'Suspicious' fire destroys Mangerton home, police investigating

A Mangerton home was destroyed in a "suspicious" fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning, soon after Police were called to the property following reports of a "domestic-related incident".
Power has been cut to the unit block, Fire and Rescue Inspector Erlik said, and the property has been marked as a crime scene.
Police were called to the unit on Mangerton Road about 12.30am, and about ten minutes later, Fire and Rescue were called to a house fire at the same address.
A crew of 15 firefighters from Wollongong, Warrawong and Unanderra had the blaze under control within 20 minutes, but the home was destroyed in the fire and is currently "uninhabitable", Inspector Andrew Erlik said.
Police believe no one was injured and Inspector Erlik confirmed no one had to be rescued from the blaze.
A Fire and Rescue research unit, a dog unit and a police forensic services group are investigating the fire.
Inspector Andrew Erlik said the dog's keen sense of smell may be able to indicate if petrol or other liquids were used to accelerate the fire.
He said the structure of the home is intact, but the inside is severely damaged.
Wollongong Police officers are investigating the cause of the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.
Anyone with information is urged to call Wollongong Police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
