'Suspicious' fire destroys Mangerton home, police investigating

By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 16 2022 - 3:55pm, first published 11:30am
A Mangerton home was destroyed in a "suspicious" fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning, soon after Police were called to the property following reports of a "domestic-related incident".

