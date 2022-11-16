The young driver accused of causing the crash at Buxton that claimed the lives of five other teenagers has faced court again.
Eighteen-year-old Tyrell Edwards appeared at Picton Local Court on Wednesday, arriving with several supporters at his side.
Family members of the deceased teenagers also attended.
The court heard Edwards' defence lawyer was yet to receive a brief of evidence from the police and the matter was adjourned to next year.
The Bargo resident is charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death in relation to the September 6 crash that killed two 14-year-old girls, a 15-year-old girl, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy.
Police have alleged the Nissan Navara that Edwards was driving was travelling at high speed along East Parade when, shortly before 8pm, it spun out.
Court documents said the passenger side of the vehicle struck a tree and the severity of this impact caused it to spin the other way before hitting another tree on the driver's side.
As a result, the ute's rear cabin was torn open and the back seat, along with four passengers, were thrown from the vehicle.
The front-seat passenger was trapped, but Edwards was able to get out of the wreckage.
Residents near the crash scene contacted emergency services but all five passengers died at the scene.
Police alleged Edwards drove well in excess of the speed limit a number of times before the crash and mobile phone footage taken just over an hour beforehand showed him aggressively turning the steering wheel from left to right while the vehicle was going at 90 km/h, with one of the passengers heard to say: "We're going to spin out cuz".
He later told police the ute experienced a steering fault and had tried to brake before the crash but the vehicle did not slow down significantly.
Edwards was arrested the following day and remained in custody for almost a month before the Supreme Court released him on bail on a $100,000 surety.
He remains on bail and his matter will return to court next February.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
