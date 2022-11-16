Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Accused Buxton crash driver Tyrell Edwards returns to court

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 16 2022 - 2:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyrell Edwards outside Picton Local Court with supporters.

The young driver accused of causing the crash at Buxton that claimed the lives of five other teenagers has faced court again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.