What does the REDcycle collapse mean for Illawarra residents?

With the recent pause in soft plastics collection by local supermarkets, Illawarra residents have been asking one question: what do we do with the soft plastics now?
Australia's major soft plastics recycling company REDcycle recently announced they were temporarily pausing the program due to inability to meet growing demand and some Wollongong residents have voiced their concern about this decision.
Wollongong's Mortimee Sukapojana said she usually dropped off the soft plastics at the collection bin placed at Coles and Woolies but isn't sure what to do now.
"I think we will try to just use less plastic if we can," she said.
"I have been collecting all my plastic bags and bringing them to the local supermarket for years only to find out that they were being stored in a warehouse," she said.
Some of the community members the Mercury spoke to, however, admitted they knew nothing about the REDcycle program in the first place.
"I just put it all in the yellow bin", one Wollongong man said, "I thought that's where it was supposed to go."
A Facebook user Bronwyn Batten believes the soft plastics disposal issue requires the government's intervention.
"It is disheartening but also a reminder that we need governments and companies to do better at reducing waste in the first place," she said.
"Great that we've seen phasing out of straws and polystyrene etc for take away, now we need to see more progress on soft plastic packaging regulation and innovations in the way we package things."
Green Connect's parent organisation Community Resources' CEO Marc Higgins said the REDcycle collapse shows the lack of proper infrastructure in the country.
"Community Resources is heavily invested in building the circular economy, we divert over 18,000 tonnes of waste from landfill each year, but soft plastics are not something any of our enterprises, including Green Connect and Soft Landing, have the machinery to deal with," he said.
Mr Higgins said there was only so much consumers could do and the steps had to be taken by retailers and supermarkets in embracing sustainable alternatives.
"We receive our fair share of soft plastics in donations from the public and have the same problem keeping them out of landfill," Mr Servine said.
"In the meantime, don't bring us your soft plastics! If you can, store them until the REDcycle situation has been resolved."
The Wollongong City Council is urging the community to perform the scrunch test to determine if the plastic waste is to be put in the red or yellow bin.
"To test whether a plastic can or can't be recycled - do the scrunch test. Any soft plastics which can be easily scrunched into a ball (e.g. bread bags, rice packets, and frozen food bags) will now need to be placed in your red-lidded waste to landfill bin while the REDcycle program is unavailable," a council spokesperson said.
With this in mind the council is asking the community to make an effort to try and avoid purchasing soft plastic products, and reuse soft plastic products as many times as possible before disposal.
