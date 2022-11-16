Allan Martin Simpson has spent most of his life in jail, but the past 12 months have been by far the hardest.
As an adult, the longest period the 48-year-old Illawarra man has been in the community has been six months.
Going back into jail after being arrested in October 2021, Simpson, like other inmates around NSW, was subject to a 14 day quarantine period of mandatory isolation. Depending on the facility, this quarantine period may not include access to shower facilities.
After being released into the wider prison population, Simpson shared a two person cell with up to four other inmates and spent the majority of his time in custody - having not yet been sentenced for the crimes he was arrested for - in lockdown.
Simpson's story is not a rare one.
He entered custody just as the wider NSW population enjoyed the easing of restrictions from October 2021 onwards.
But for Simpson and the broader NSW prison population, lockdown has never stopped.
With an impending COVID wave as we approach the end of 2022, prisoners and their advocates see their 'new normal' as lockdown, isolation and a prison system where the pandemic never ends.
When the pandemic broke out, around the globe prisoners were recognised as being uniquely susceptible to COVID-19 and one of the most high risk groups.
Living in close quarters, mostly indoors and with many already in poorer health than the general population, prisoners faced risks from COVID that those outside did not. The World Health Organisation warned that incarcerated people were "more vulnerable" to COVID than the regular population.
In some countries around the world, this led to the release of low-risk offenders and those in jail awaiting trial. NSW enacted legislation in March to enable this to occur, but has never used these powers.
For a time, COVID in prison populations in NSW remained below that of the general population, but, inevitably, COVID made its way into prisons and once there, spread like wildlife. By August and September 2021, the rate of infection in prison was higher than in the general community.
To limit the spread, prisoners were put into lockdown, sometimes for months at a time. Access to outdoor recreation was limited so prisoners did not come into contact with one another. In addition, visits were restricted and in some cases replaced by video calls. For some prisoners and their families this was a welcome change, as video visits avoided families having to travel vast distances to see their incarcerated relatives, but many complained of poor connections and limited access.
As vaccination rates picked up in the wider community, vaccination rates in prisons stalled, despite prisoners being a priority population for vaccination, according to ATAGI. This made the population relatively more vulnerable compared to those on the outside, particularly as high rates of vaccination enabled people to live without fear of the virus.
Still, vaccination rates in prisons are well behind that of the general community. In NSW, 89.8 per cent of adult prisoners have had their first dose of a COVID vaccine as of this week, compared to 97 per cent of the population aged 16 and over as a whole.
In light of these challenges and with a prison system already overstretched, lockdowns have become the blunt tool that prison authorities have had to resort to. Prisoner adovcate and founder of Justice Action Brett Collins said he's received reports of one prisoner being locked down for one in every two days a year.
"Instead of people being corrected, as the public expects, learning new skills, and getting back on their feet, when they're released, these people are degraded and it is getting worse and worse."
As the pandemic has worn on, researchers have warned that prison populations have been forgotten about when it comes to COVID-based restrictions. In a book chapter, five Australian legal academics found oversight visits were limited after the onset of COVID, contributing to an absence of safeguards and creating health risks of their own.
"The implementation of restrictive regimes, including quarantine and lockdowns in prisons, has not been matched with the legislated safeguards, policies, procedures and practices crucial to ensuring that people in prison are not subjected to conditions or treatment that amount to a health risk, including through cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment," the researchers wrote.
In addition to health conditions, opportunities for work have been curtailed and education programs cut. Mr Collins says that this leads to people who go into prison without drug issues being exposed to illegal substances and long-term isolation creates and exacerbates mental health conditions.
"People are using drugs for the first time because there's nothing else to do," he said.
A spokesperson for Justice Health NSW said that procedures were being updated as the pandemic progressed.
"Recently, Justice Health NSW made variations to outbreak management processes in correctional centres, to be more consistent with community practices," the spokesperson said.
"A key change is that only close contacts vulnerable to serious COVID-19 serious illness and cell mates of COVID-19 positive patients are required to isolate, while other contacts are symptom checked."
In light of the conditions in prisons, in NSW courts, the experience of COVID in prison is being taken into account in sentencing. In sentencing a Warrawong man in September, Judge Julia Baly noted COVID conditions in prison were a mitigating factor in the sentence.
With Chief NSW Health Officer Kerry Chant warning that the state was staring down the barrel of another COVID wave before the end of the year, the threat of COVID inside and outside of the prison system is not going away. But with 20,000 people passing through NSW jails each year, the pandemic on the inside should be of concern to those on the outside, Mr Collines said.
"There's no doubt, in the long term this is going to be very damaging to the general community."
