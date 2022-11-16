Thirroul have pulled off a major signing coup in bringing multiple premiership winning half Jarrod Boyle to Gibson Park for the 2023 season.
The classy playmaker has spearheaded Helensburgh and Collegians to Illawarra League titles in recent seasons and returns to the competition following the latter triumph in 2019.
It comes in the same week the club confirmed fullback Wayne Bremner will go around again, with the season shaping as a reunion for the pair who were key members of Helensburgh's drought-breaking 2015 premiership-winning side.
Boyle will partner youngster, and reigning Paul McGregor Medalist, Tarje Whitford in the halves to form a formidable pairing.
"It's a really good acquisition or us," coach Jarrod Costello said.
"He brings a lot to a footy team, he's won comps and been very dominant in every side he's played in so we're stoked to have him on board for next season.
"He's obviously very experienced and he'll complement Tarje really well. He was outstanding for us last season and was obviously [Illawarra] Player of the Year so we wanted someone who'll work well with him."
The Butchers have been agonisingly close to their first title since 2013. After falling short of Wests in the 2018 decider, Costello's has stumbled at the prelim final hurdle in the last two completed seasons.
The Butchers reached the finals of the state-wide Presidents Cup in 2020 in the first of two COVID-affected seasons, while they were heavily favoured to claim the 2021 title before the second wave of the pandemic saw all community rugby league abandoned.
Costello said the addition of a proven winner in Boyle was a major step in getting over that premiership hump.
"He's got the ability to finish off games and have that impact when you get good field position," Costello said.
"He's done it for a long time and it's going to be nice having him on our side and not preparing to play against him if I'm honest with you.
"Brem and Boyley playing together again was a very large part of Boyley coming to us so they'll bring a lot to our footy side."
Boyle's demonstrated leadership qualities will be just as important with the club set to be without captain and vice-captain Damian Sironen (relocated) and Ryan Fletcher (ACL surgery).
Veteran back-rower Luke Dodge is also set to miss the campaign through injury, though Costello has ensured key middle workhorse Harry Leddy returns.
"Sirro's finished up, he's moving up to Ballina in February, Ryan Fletcher has to have a knee reco and Luke Dodge has to have wrist surgery so they're guys we know we won't have," Costello said.
"Stevie Marsters has got some opportunities at a higher level, apart from that we'll keep most of our guys. Harry's re-signed, Cooper Bowen's on board again.
"Josh Martin's come back to the club after a year in the English Championship which is really good for us.
"We try to get as many guys from our under 18s side that won the comp in 2019 back around our group if they're not playing at a higher level.
"It's pretty early but we're happy with how it's looking so far."
The Butchers had held tentative discussions with now former NRL star George Burgess about a possible stint at Gibbo but they ultimately came to nought.
"There were a couple of preliminary conversations but nothing eventuated from it," Costello confirmed.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
