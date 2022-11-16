A family-friendly trivia night is being held to raise money for youth mental health service Headspace.
The Scarborough-Wombarra Bowling Club will host the fun night out on Friday November 25 and will include an art auction with works by local creative Tanya Stubbles among others.
"As a parent, I noticed since COVID-19 incidences of mental health issues have skyrocketed especially among young teenagers," said Gavin Pugh who is co-organising the event with Carissa Lea.
"We need to say enough is enough, and show that we can start making a difference."
Headspace Wollongong offers free support to young people aged 12 to 25 and aim to provide a safe environment to seek support regarding their mental and physical health, sexual health, vocational support and assistance with drug and alcohol support.
Proceeds from the $10 trivia night tickets will go towards the charity and can be purchased on the door, or via Humanitix.
There will be five rounds of trivia, with a DJ, raffles and prizes - the fun runs from 7pm to 9pm, November 25.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
