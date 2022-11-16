Illawarra Mercury

Wombarra Bowlo to host family trivia for Headspace the youth mental health charity

By Desiree Savage
November 17 2022 - 7:00am
Carissa Lea and Gavin Pugh are running a charity trivia event at Wombarra Bowlo for headspace. Picture by Adam McLean.

A family-friendly trivia night is being held to raise money for youth mental health service Headspace.

