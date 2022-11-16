The Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards has recognised leaders across eight Illawarra businesses, highlighting the Illawarra's capacity to punch above its weight when it comes to business.
In the inaugural iteration of the awards, held at The Star in Sydney, finalists included:
Diana Foye, of Foye Legal, was named Champion in the Legal Services category.
"From starting Foye Legal as a personal injury sole practitioner eight years ago at my dining room table, to an all-service law firm that now has a team of 21, servicing clients from three locations, setting precedent and changing policy, the team and I are so proud to be rewarded with this national honour," Ms Foye said.
Steve Low, managing director of Precedent Productions, said the awards recognised the high calibre of business leaders, including in the Illawarra.
"Excitedly, we're seeing more and more women create, and take up leadership positions throughout the small business community. The time has come to accelerate visibility of the incredible entrepreneurial spirit that so many women in small business display. As such, an annual standalone program has been created to truly provide the recognition deserved."
Ms Foye and her regional peers' success comes as local businesses and their leaders, at large and small organisations, continue to achieve state-wide, national and international recognition. To highlight this, The Illawarra Mercury will be spotlighting outstanding businesses and their leaders in the region each week.
As part of the Business Briefing newsletter, delivered each Thursday morning, a business leader or organisation that has won or been recognised in a significant awards program will be highlighted.
To be showcased, fill out the form at the link below or contact business reporter Connor Pearce at connor.pearce@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
