Illawarra Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Job Well Done List

New weekly initiative to showcase Illawarra business success

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
November 16 2022 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Diana Foye, of Foye Legal accepts the Legal Services Champion award from TV presenter Jessica Rowe. Picture supplied

The Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards has recognised leaders across eight Illawarra businesses, highlighting the Illawarra's capacity to punch above its weight when it comes to business.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.