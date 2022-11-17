Roadside tree harvesting has many benefits. Letters, November 18, 2022

In January 2020, I drove to Ulladulla to attend the funeral of my cousin who perished during the devastating bushfires earlier in that month.
I was shocked by the environmental devastation, but very surprised to see sections where the fires had had little damaging impact, particularly around the Sussex Inlet intersection where the highway has been widened.
It was blatantly obvious to me, the widened highway had created an effective fire break and halted the blaze.
Now, roll on to November 2022, when I read an article in the Mercury about BlueScope Steel, in conjunction with UOW, commencing trials to produce a less polluting steel by using a combination of BIOCHAR (burnt wood) and powdered coal in their furnaces.
However, their major problem has been sourcing enough timber to produce the vital biochar.
Do you see the link?
If the State/Federal Governments, granted BlueScope the right to harvest trees for a distance of 50 metres on each side of the Princes Highway, the steelmaker could convert millions of tonnes of wood into the necessary biochar, thus solving their problem and allowing the project to advance into the future.
The benefit to the community would be fourfold:
1. Less pollution from both bushfires and steel production.
2. Reduced fire devastation, particularly as most development is east of the highway. (My cousin was east of the highway at Conjola)
3. Fewer road deaths and injuries, as drivers would have a 'treeless' run-off space.
4. Improved efficiency and greater utilisation of resources by our brave firefighters.
To me, this is an obvious 'no-brainer', but will it happen? ... I doubt it!
Bob Young, Mount Keira
Adrian Devlin's letter (Mercury, November 14)] accusing the ABC of left-wing bias merely documents how irrationally right wing are Devlin's own views.
The "hard left/Green" agenda the ABC is accused of is recognising climate change and supporting renewables, which is actually correct and the mainstream view in Australia. He says the ABC smears Catholic priests but, like the rest of the Australian press, they merely reported the Royal Commission on child abuse.
Is Devlin actually suggesting that the press should cover up child abuse? I agree there a precedents for this! He might also explain how ABC programs "Songs of Praise" and other religious programs "smear" Christians.
Devlin is entitled to hold his opinions, but for an accurate perspective he would do well to recognise that they are uninformed, false and very far to the right.
David Goss, Woonona
Have something to say? Write us a letter below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.