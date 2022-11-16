When a rock climber is trapped with an impaled leg, or a pregnant woman suffers a dangerous fall, emergency services have mere minutes to ensure their every move goes precisely to plan.
Illawarra and Shoalhaven emergency responders faced these scenarios and more on Wednesday, working together to hone their rescue skills during live simulations at Bombo Headland Quarry.
The situations were designed to test the speed and organisation of more than 100 of our local emergency heroes, ensuring that when they're faced with the real thing, they'll know exactly what to do.
Responders performed an emergency c-section on an unnervingly-realistic pregnant dummy, and rescued a fake rock climber with an impaled leg, before sending him into "surgery" - all before the day's lunch break.
In the afternoon, the teams faced the threat of man in a drug-induced psychosis, played by an actor, and rushed a boy bitten by a poisonous snake to their make-shift hospital.
Illawarra Shoalhaven Health Education Centre Simulation Fellow Dr Melia Condon was the mastermind behind this year's scenarios, which take months of planning.
Dr Condon said the simulations are vital to help prepare responders for critical scenarios when time is of the essence.
"These scenarios that are quite high stakes - interventions that might only happen once or twice in a [responder's] whole career," Dr Condon said.
The day put the teams' time management and communication skills to the test, and gave each emergency department the chance to see the others in action.
For Dr Condon, the highlight of the day was seeing the head of a fake baby pulled from an anatomically-accurate pregnant dummy.
Even Illawarra medical students got involved, with some acting as bystanders to ensure the scenario felt realistic.
Local emergency departments, NSW ambulance medical retrieval services, aeromedical command and police rescue all had a role to play on the day, Dr Condon said.
Previous years have been held at numerous sites including Jerrara Dam and Killalea State Park.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
