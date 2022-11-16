Illawarra Mercury
Logan Figg admits to supplying half a kilo of meth across Illawarra

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 16 2022 - 5:17pm, first published 4:30pm
Logan Lee Figg appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday. Picture from Facebook.

A Woonona man has admitted to supplying more than half a kilo of methamphetamine across the Illawarra in almost-daily drug deals, after he was uncovered by phone taps and police stakeouts last year.

