A Woonona man has admitted to supplying more than half a kilo of methamphetamine across the Illawarra in almost-daily drug deals, after he was uncovered by phone taps and police stakeouts last year.
Wollongong police probed Logan Lee Figg as part of Strike Force Tower, which started in June 2021 to investigate the supply of meth in the Illawarra and South Coast region.
Through phone taps with customers and his alleged "upline supplier" Beric Burns, Figg's actions were exposed to cops and he was subsequently arrested on December 16 last year in Port Kembla.
Agreed facts tendered in court revealed Figg used three different mobile numbers registered under fake names to organise the meet ups with Burns and customers almost daily between August 2 and September 11, 2021.
Phone taps revealed Figg purchased meth - allegedly from Burns - for on-supply to his own "large customer base".
Figg used coded terms in texts, including "shots" or "cups of coffee" which initially referred to 3.5 grams of meth or one 'ball', and was later a reference to 28 grams of meth.
According to court documents, Figg bought approximately 28 grams from upline suppliers for $7200, and 42 grams for $10800.
Figg supplied meth to one of his regular customers several times at his Woonona address, Windang Foreshore and Barrack Point.
On one occasion, his customer texted "Hey bro can I come see you", to which Figg replied "Sorry matey, yea you can what u have on u?"
The customer replied "400. so 100 extra. Can u give me a full 1 please? ... I got 300 extra I really need at least a b see u in 15".
"Matey u gonna have to give me a bit longer an wat I gonna do with that?" Figg said.
Figg continued and told the customer he was at Barrack Point, where Figg then supplied 1.77 grams of meth.
He sourced the drug from upline suppliers on several occasions in August last year, to w
Figg arranged to source 112 grams of meth on August 20 and 21, which he then supplied on to at least five customers.
He also sourced 28 grams on two separate days - once meeting Warilla McDonald's and a Warilla vet - and supplied to at least five customers.
On Wednesday, Figg appeared before Wollongong Local Court via video link from jail where he pleaded guilty to supplying an indictable amount (21.42 grams) of meth and supplying a large commercial quantity (557.62 grams) of meth.
Figg will front Wollongong District Court next month where he will find out a date for his sentence.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
