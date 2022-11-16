Hail has been hitting Wollongong's southern suburbs as the day's forecast of a shower or two turned a touch heavier.
Two cells of intense rain activity moved over Wollongong city and Shellharbour's north from about 1pm, with the entrance to Lake Illawarra hammered by hail.
Mercury photographer Sylvia Liber captured this video at the park on Reddall Pde at Warilla, on the south side of the lake entrance, showing
Rain radar from the Bureau of Meteorology smartphone app showed the intense rain had hit Wollongong, Shellharbour, Kiama and Shoalhaven Heads.
The forecast for the rest of the day from the Bureau remained at a high chance of showers, with 0-4mm of rain expected for the Illawarra's southern coast.
