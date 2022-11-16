Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Storms cross coast as hail hits Lake Illawarra entrance

Updated November 16 2022 - 2:24pm, first published 2:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hail has been hitting Wollongong's southern suburbs as the day's forecast of a shower or two turned a touch heavier.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.