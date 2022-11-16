Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Parker has another shot at $1 million The Gong at Kembla Grange with Hope In Your Heart

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated November 16 2022 - 8:10pm, first published 3:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tayla Hubbard rides Hope In Your Heart during track work at Kembla Grange. Picture by Robert Peet

With more than hope in his heart, Kerry Parker is fearless in the belief he can win the $1 million The Gong at Kembla Grange on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.