A man who violently assaulted his ex-partner after she asked him to leave her home has been handed an 18-month jail sentence.
Timothy Dwyer, aged 36 of Ingleburn, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order, common assault and intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical harm.
Dwyer arrived at his ex-partner's East Corrimal home on August 19 this year, arriving with alcohol she asked him to bring over, according to court documents.
Shortly after 1.30pm, they started drinking. When Dwyer went outside, the woman looked up a train timetable for him and suggested he leave as a train was arriving soon.
Dwyer said he wanted to stay longer, and asked if he could take some of the alcohol with him.
After the woman said 'You're lucky to get the one (of the drinks) you had" he responded, "You're lucky you haven't had your face smashed in".
Dwyer then walked towards the woman who was standing in the kitchen and she demanded twice for him to get out of the house.
He then grabbed the woman by the throat rendering her unable to breathe as she attempted to make noise to alert the neighbours, court documents state.
Dwyer let go and left, and the woman contacted police.
On August 21, police were patrolling Ingleburn and conducted checks on the accused. He was arrested and admitted to police he was aware of the AVO but denied making the verbal threat.
In court on Wednesday, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming pointed to Dwyer's "extensive" criminal record and called his violent behaviour "appalling".
"You are what we call a repeat domestic violence offender," Magistrate Fleming said. "There is zero tolerance for domestic violence."
Dwyer was sentenced to 18 months jail, backdating from August 22, with a non-parole period of 11 months.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
