Timothy Dwyer jailed for 'appalling' act of violence


By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 16 2022 - 5:16pm, first published 5:00pm
Timothy Dwyer was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday. Picture from Facebook.

A man who violently assaulted his ex-partner after she asked him to leave her home has been handed an 18-month jail sentence.

