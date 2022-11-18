The Illawarra's expertise in steelmaking, information sciences and academia alone demonstrate it has huge capacity to expand into this domain, and groups like Invest Wollongong, i3net and RDA Illawarra have been playing important roles in promoting our capability for some time. They are supported in this by entities like the Illawarra Shoalhaven Joint Organisation and AusIndustry. There are many existing defence sector industry stakeholders across our broader region, so to maximise collaboration and benefit from their experience and insights, Business Illawarra established a working group that it chairs to be a platform for collaboration between government and industry in the development of a regional defence industry development strategy for the Illawarra-Shoalhaven.