Illawarra Mercury

Illawarra-Shoalhaven defence industry set to take off

By Adam Zarth
November 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
READY TO GO: An 816 Squadron MH-60R helicopter from HMAS Albatross, on the flight deck of HMAS Hobart, during Exercise Rim of the Pacific 2020. Photo: Ernesto Sanchez

The communities of the Illawarra and the Shoalhaven need to sign on for the significant economic opportunities offered by growing our local defence industry - and the business community has a key role in positioning our region to benefit from them.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.