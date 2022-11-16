Deluxe for less: How to plan a luxurious feeling holiday on a budget

Making a few adjustments to your accommodation and ensuring that you plan far in advance will be incredibly beneficial to how your holiday pans out. Picture from Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

So, you're planning a luxury holiday and you're trying to iron out all the kinks to get the best bang for your buck before you jet set off. How exciting, there's just one problem, that buck is pretty limited.



Have no fear though, we're here to help, just because you're not a multi-billionaire doesn't mean you should have to miss out on the high life. In this article, we'll teach you how to make a few minor tweaks to your planning period that'll ensure you have the glorious and opulent trip you've been dreaming of.

So follow us and pack those bags, let's get going.

Go Away During An Off-Peak Season

Never underestimate the power of the off-season. Not only will hotels and accommodation in general be cheaper, but so will tours, restaurants and activities. So, rather than needing to sacrifice a beautiful, luxurious stay at your chosen destination, you can have it all.



Off-season also allows the ambience of your trip to feel more luxe, there are fewer mad rushes, and fewer crazy crowds, you can wander around without the hassle of hoards of people passing you by.



What could be better than that? You get a significantly discounted trip that comes without the long lines and wait times, sign us up.

Set A Budget You Can Stick To

Funnily enough, a budget is one of the most essential components of a luxury holiday.



Whilst you might be tempted to throw caution to the wind and just spend, spend, spend, or perhaps just use the "we'll see how we go" route, this can often lead to excessive spending at the beginning of the holiday, leaving you with nothing at the end.



During the planning phase of your getaway, work out a number that you know will actually be viable to stick with, then it's simple, all you need to do is fill in the gaps, how much of that budget will go to accommodation, how much will go to food? Will you have an "in case of emergency" fund?



Once all these questions are answered your holiday will feel a whole lot high-end, there will be no needless scrambling at the tail end of the trip, and no high debt to come back to.

Book In Advance

Booking anything last minute is a death sentence for your wallet. In the case of accommodation or sightseeing, they know that tourists are desperate to get those final few spots, and as a result, the prices get jacked up.



And, even if somehow that isn't the case, often the only options left are the ultra-pricey ones, a weeklong stay in the penthouse suite anyone? This is why you need to get organised far sooner, rather than later.



As soon as the idea of a holiday is raised, begin to get logistics going. Even if it only seems like a pipe dream, if you have a general idea of where you'd like to stay and what you'd like to do, it'll make things a whole lot easier should the trip come to fruition.

Look At Places Off The Beaten Track

Whilst Hawaii sounds like a dream, and London would be lovely this time of year, why not spend the bulk of your time somewhere a little left of centre? This is so rewarding in so many ways.



Firstly, you'll be without the hustle and bustle of other tourists everywhere, taking up space amongst all of the major attractions. Not only is this frustrating but it can be detrimental financially and time-wise. Tourist attractions will have jacked-up prices as they know the demand is there and therefore unsuspecting or desperate travellers are likely to pay anything.



And, even if you somehow manage to avoid the deadly costs, the long lines for just about everything you want to look at could mean you miss out on seeing something else, and before you know it your vacation has come to a close and you only saw a half of what you wanted to.



Opting to travel somewhere a little less well-known eliminates many of these problems. The high prices are often significantly diminished and therefore you can travel in a way that feels a little bit more luxe, without breaking the bank.

Take Some Cheaper Alternatives

When you've got a limited budget, sometimes you have to cut a few corners, however, that doesn't necessarily mean it has to feel like you have. When it comes to accommodation, many are looking for an opulent feeling trip, and many will try to book the most expensive of the hotels to try and fulfil this lavish feeling.



This can go a few ways, either the hotel is booked, but the remaining budget takes a hit in order to afford this grandiose cost. Or, the hotel isn't booked as it's too expensive and you end up staying at a lesser space that leaves much to be desired.



Neither of these sounds ideal, so why not think left of centre and instead try staying through rental houses or apartments? You can end up living in a far larger and more comfortable space for a far smaller fee. Plus, living in a house or apartment opens up a number of neighbourhoods that aren't available when you limit your horizons to simply a hotel.



Enjoy feeling like a local as you leave your chic abode each morning, ready for a day of sightseeing.

So, as you can see, it's really not that hard to make a few little adjustments that'll see you living the high life for longer. Making a few adjustments to your accommodation and ensuring that you plan far in advance will be incredibly beneficial to how your holiday pans out.



Remember, you can still have opulence on a budget, it just may require a little more forethought. So, you've made it, you've heard the tricks of the trade, and now you're ready to head off on that luxe getaway you've always dreamed of.

