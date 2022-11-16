Year 12 students from Oak Flats High School stepped out in style on Wednesday evening to celebrate the end of their final year of schooling and their bright futures ahead.
After officially graduating during the day, the cohort donned glamorous suits and dresses, stepped into awaiting cars and limos, and smiled for cameras as proud parents watched on.
Oak Flats High School graduate Paris Shee said the formal felt like a well-deserved break after all the stress of final exams.
Ms Shee wore a flowy dusty-rose coloured dress adorned with flowers, that she instantly knew was "the one" as soon as she saw it.
Tara Reign brought her dogs with her to take formal pictures, who seemed just as excited for graduation as she did.
After turbulent final years of school during COVID, the graduates were thrilled to be celebrating in-person.
"It's been a long time waiting - I'm just glad not to be doing it online," Ms Reign said.
Graduate Ryan Bundt said he was looking forward to what lies ahead beyond school, but was excited to celebrate the end of an era alongside his friends.
"I'm so excited we can all get together tonight," he said.
The school's formal was held at City Beach Function Centre, overlooking the water.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.