Missing teen girl not seen since Sunday night

Police are calling for help to find a missing teenage girl Caitlynn Goyen.
From Wollongong, 14-year-old Caitlynn Goyen, was last seen getting off a train at Mt Druitt around 8.30pm on Sunday.
She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 180cm tall, with a slim build and red/blonde hair.
Caitlynn is possibly wearing light blue ripped jeans, white Nike sneakers and a black backpack.
Family and police hold concerns for Caitlynn's welfare due to her age and believe she could be in the Gosford area.
Anyone with information into her whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.