Missing teen girl Caitlynn Goyen found

Updated November 18 2022 - 8:10am, first published November 16 2022 - 6:40pm
Fourteen-year-old Wollongong teen Caitlynn Goyen has been missing since Sunday.

A missing 14-year-old girl from Wollongong has been found, safe and well.

