A missing 14-year-old girl from Wollongong has been found, safe and well.
Police called for help on Wednesday to find Caitlynn Goyen, who was last seen getting off a train at Mt Druitt around 8.30pm on Sunday.
Family and police held concerns for Caitlynn's welfare due to her age and believed she could have been in the Gosford area.
Following inquiries, police found Caitlynn on Thursday evening.
Police have thanked the public for their help.
