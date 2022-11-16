Man charged after 23-year-old injured in alleged Nowra hit-and-run

A man will face court on Thursday after allegedly hitting another man with his vehicle, leaving the 23-year-old suffering multiple injuries.
About 1.15pm on Wednesday, emergency services went to the intersection of the Princes Highway and Plunkett Street in Nowra after reports a vehicle had struck a pedestrian.
A 23-year-old man was found on the footpath with head, hip and leg injuries.
He was taken to Wollongong Hospital, where he was expected to undergo surgery.
Police allege the driver did not stop after hitting the boy.
A short time later, officers arrested a 25-year-old man at a home in Keft Avenue, Nowra
A man is due in Nowra Local Court today charged over an alleged hit and run yesterday.
He was taken to Nowra Police Station and charged with driving furiously in motor vehicle causing bodily harm, not giving particulars to an injured person, and driving while never licensed.
Police also carried out an arrest warrant for contravening an apprehended violence order.
The Nowra man was refused bail to front Nowra Local Court on Thursday.
Note: Police initially advised the victim was of the alleged hit-and-run was 16; they have since corrected his age to 23.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.