Former Hawks Brian Goorjian has come to the defence of his successor Jacob Jackomas, calling for patience through a "rebuilding phase" after two seasons in championship reckoning.
Jackomas has endured a horror start to his career as a head coach, with a huge turnover of talent and rotten injury luck conspiring to produce a 1-8 start.
It's come on the back of a mass departure of elite talent, including Tokyo Bronze Medalist Duop Reath, Defensive Player of the Year Antonius Cleveland, Next Star Justinian Jessup and import guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes.
On top of the exodus, import point-guard Justin Robinson suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Hawks season-opener against Sydney, while second import George King looks to have played his final game for the club after an underwhelming nine games in Hawks garb.
It's heaped pressure on the rookie head coach, but Goorjian told the NBL's The Huddle podcast that that turnover and other recruitment struggles have made for a tougher initiation than he thought when handing over the reins to his long-time protege.
"I think it's been real tough," Goorjian said.
"I thought it was Sydney or us for the title [last season]. The last two minutes of both of those [semi-final] games, the game was tied so we were in that thing, we were that close to winning it.
"The year before [if we'd won] one more game against Perth we're in the grand final. What's happened now is, for whatever reason, there's been a much larger turnover of personnel than I anticipated.
"I knew Duop [Reath] was going to be difficult to keep no matter what. Then we had the wonderful situation to have Justinian Jessup [as a Next Star].
"That was going to change but I felt like, when I walked away, I was handing him a pretty damn good package. Right now, if you look at it, playing-wise, it's in a rebuild situation.
"I was hoping that wasn't going to be the case and there was going to be more there for Jacob."
Goorjian's departure saw the club lose, not only the Australian game's best ever coach, but it's major recruitment bargaining chip, leaving Jackomas to steer a roster well short of the talent at the club's disposal in his two seasons as an assistant coach in Wollongong.
"To be fair to Jacob, I think whoever was in his shoes right now, you're in a rebuild," Goorjian said.
"It's hard to rebuild when you're not Brian Goorjian and you don't have that credibility [yet]. I've been there 30 years, everyone knows who I am and I brought attention to the Hawks program. I could attract players to play there.
"It's not something I wanted to happen to him because, let me tell you this, I've been in the game a long time and there ain't a better human being, there ain't a better worker.
"I learned from him and Jacob Jackomas is as sharp as a tack. When they went up to the pre-season Blitz you could see [it] and even in the first game against Sydney, they were right there.
"Then you get king-hit with the guard (injury to Justin Robinson) and you've got to bring in another import. The other [import], there seems to be a struggle there with [George] King, so it's been difficult."
The dreaded "rebuilding phase" can make fans restless, but Goorjian due parallels to his head-coaching start in 1988.
"When I started with the Eastside Spectres, Barry Barnes had left," Goorjian said.
"He was an icon and half the people left that team when I got hired as coach. We lost every preseason game, we were 0-7. We started the season 0-6, so I lost my first 13 games.
"The administration stayed strong with me. We ended up 11-13, the next year we went 14-10 and the next year was playoffs and it went on.
"I hurt for Jacob that it's where it is and I just hope everyone steps back and lets this guy do his thing.
"You look at the roster, and you look at what he's playing against, he's going to get slapped around a little bit, but I know this guy's good. He's going to build something there."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
