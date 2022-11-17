The Illawarra looks set to enjoy several days of sunny weather, following the wettest October on record.
The Bureau of Meteorology recorded 259.6 millimetres of rain at the Bellambi weather station - almost three times what would fall in a typical October.
Albion Park had 272.2 millimetres - in stark contrast to the October average of 58.6 millimetres - while Kiama received 243.8 millimetres, a 180 per cent increase on the long-term average.
NSW also had its wettest October on record last month, the bureau said, with cooler days and warmer nights than average.
The rain has left the region's water supply and most other dams on the Illawarra Plateau almost full.
As of yesterday, Avon Dam was at 99.3 per cent capacity; Cataract Dam was at 74.7 per cent; Cordeaux Dam was at 98.6 per cent; and Woronora Dam was at 99.8 per cent.
On Friday the region can expect a sunny day, with maximum temperatures between 19 and 21 degrees.
Daytime temperatures will hit the mid to high 20s by Sunday, with the sun forecast to stick around until at least next Wednesday.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.