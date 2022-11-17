Three months on from a tragic accident, Amanda Blackburn is still grappling with the fact her twin brother is gone forever.
Shellharbour father-of-two Scott Kearnes died at age 37 on August 17 after his station wagon left Picton Road and hit a tree about 4pm in the afternoon.
Passing drivers, including an off-duty nurse, stopped to assist Scott - however he died at the scene.
"It's just been devastating, we didn't find out until the evening it happened because they didn't have his identification," Amanda said.
"We know he was heading to Sydney, but there will always be questions left unanswered."
Amanda remembers her beloved brother, who was the father of his two sons aged seven and 10, as someone who lit up any room he walked into.
"Scott was just a really great dad, a good provider ... everyone just loved him," she said.
"He was very cheeky and full of life, just a really good person."
Now Amanda, who lives in Sydney, has issued a plea to find the nurse who tried so hard to save her brother's life, so her family can finally thank them.
"From what I know this person pulled him out of the car, started CPR and tried to save his life," she said.
"Even just to meet him or her, or buy them a gift or a bunch of flowers from our family ... or to have that opportunity to just thank them.
"Because not everyone would stop and do that."
Investigations into the crash are ongoing.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
