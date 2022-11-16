Trainer Joe Pride is confident Brutality will make a big noise in the $1 million The Gong at Kembla Grange on Saturday.
After running in the Wagga Gold Cup over 2000m in the autumn, the now six-year-old gelding has been kept in the 1200 and 1300m sprint range this preparation.
Stepping out to the mile on the short back-up on Saturday, Brutality's recent record might look unimpressive on paper.
A ninth in The Hunter last week came after a ninth in the Nature Strip Stakes, sixth in the Group 3 Sydney Stakes and seventh in the Group 2 Premiere Stakes.
But then look at the star-studded cast he's been matching motors with. It includes Lost And Running, Private Eye, Mazu, Rocketing By, In The Congo and Vilana.
Pride knows Brutality will now appreciate stepping out in trip after taking on some of the world's best sprinters.
"It's just been the best pathway through for him," Pride told ACM Racing.
"We couldn't really find a 1400m for him, so we stuck to the sprint distances as it takes him a little bit to get fit.
"But it sets him up here, he's ready to run the mile and he'll enjoy the drop back in grade. All his best runs have been at 1400m to a mile, so he should run really well in a good competitive race."
Pride was content with drawing barrier 11, where Regan Bayliss should have the opportunity to sit off the speed and find a run along the big Kembla Grange straight.
Brutality is rated an $8 chance with Bet365, behind the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Old Flame as a $6 favourite.
Meanwhile, Kerry Parker will defend home turf with Hope In Your Heart, after running third in The Gong in 2020 and the Robert and Luke Price-trained Count De Rupee winning last year's edition.
In the fourth edition of the $1 million Kembla Grange race, Hope In Your Heart is a $7.50 second favourite.
Brock Ryan won from barrier 13 on Count De Rupee and now Jason Collett will have to produce a similar ride on Hope In Your Heart after drawing 15, which could come into 12 depending on scratchings, with three emergencies drawn inside.
"If you're going to draw wide, the mile at Kembla is probably the place to do it," Parker said.
"It's a good run of 400m to find a spot, just like the back straight at Randwick. So we'll have plenty of time to find some rhythm and build into the race."
Hope In Your Heart produced a career-best run in the Golden Eagle, finishing fourth behind Peter Moody's I Wish I WIn, Chris Waller's Fangirl and the David Van Dyke-trained Gypsy Goddess, after jumping at $51.
"All signs are good," Parker said.
"This was always a target to aim towards this at the end of the prep and we're really happy with her going in.
"After a peak run, you can be a little concerned, but she's not showing any signs of being flat."
