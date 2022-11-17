The Bulli community is mourning the sudden loss of a legend of the local surf life saving scene, Rod Mercer.
Mr Mercer died on Wednesday after suffering a medical episode while rowing off Bellambi. He was 64.
Bulli Surf Life Saving Club president Jamie Caldwell described him as an "absolutely brilliant man".
"Humble, very genuine, absolutely loved his surf club, absolutely loved his rowing," Mr Caldwell said.
Illawarra born and bred, Mr Mercer and his brother Chris were involved in the Bulli Surf Life Saving Club almost since birth, their father Owen ultimately becoming a life member of the club.
Mr Mercer was in the Aqua Lads (a precursor to Nippers) and went on to become an influential force in the club's surf boat scene.
Mr Caldwell said Mr Mercer "always and only rowed for Bulli" and was a champion who competed at the international level.
His sons Kyle and Heath - whom he shared with wife Marcelle - inherited their dad's love of the sport and have become national champions themselves.
Even when he wasn't competing, Mr Mercer was heavily involved in Bulli surf club's boat section.
He devoted time to coaching and development, Mr Caldwell said, and looking at the club's successful boat crews, one could see his influence.
Mr Mercer was an important and valued member of the club more widely, too.
He was a life member, an honour Mr Caldwell said was not easy to achieve.
"It's a massive loss for the club, he was an absolute stalwart," Mr Caldwell said.
Mr Mercer put a lot of work into the club, but he was also known to love the social side of it, too - Mr Caldwell said he was often seen with a "schooner of black" in hand.
He said one person, a competitor against Bulli in the George Bass Surf Marathon, recalled how Mr Mercer could row a leg in terrible conditions, enjoy some beers in the evening, and go back out on the water the following day with no worries.
On Wednesday afternoon, Bulli Surf Life Saving Club opened its bar so mourners could come along, support one another and share their memories of Mr Mercer.
Mr Caldwell said at least 200 people came through over the course of the afternoon, some travelling a fair distance to be there.
"That just shows the calibre of the man that Rod is, that people dropped everything to come and support each other," he said.
The club was also flooded with tributes after sharing the sad news on Facebook.
"Rod was and remains a great bloke," Geoff Speers wrote in response.
"We are devastated for the family. Such a great man and the very best neighbour," Marcia Sherlock said.
"So incredibly heartbreaking news, an absolute legend. I always watched him in the gym and in the boat in absolute awe... a lovely bloke to match," Sam Squiers said.
Mr Caldwell said the club and Mr Mercer's family thanked his fellow crew members, members of the public, emergency service workers and Wollongong Hospital emergency department staff for their efforts to save him on Wednesday.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
