It's been a horror 2022 so far for Taren King, but the Shellharbour talent hopes to finish it off in style when the A-League Women's season gets under way on Saturday.
The Jets defender suffered not one, but two medial collateral ligament within the space of six months, limiting her preparation for Newcastle's upcoming campaign, which begins with a tough road trip to Brisbane.
While it's been a difficult period, both physically and mentally, King says it's also been a great opportunity to learn more about herself.
"I injured my MCL towards the end of the last W-League season and then did it again during a tackle in an NPL game this year, so two in six months wasn't a good look. It happened to the same knee [right] and it was weird, it pretty much happened at the same time of the game and was the same kind of tackle," the 25-year-old said.
"I was in a brace for four weeks, two weeks with a straight knee and then two with a slight bend. I then started with some jogging and jumping activities, and then I started doing change of direction stuff and got slowly back into non-contact training. I started full training last week and it's been smooth sailing so far.
"I hadn't really had too much of a serious knee injury before, but this one has definitely tested me the most. It's been an extended period of time on the sideline and doing training by yourself is more taxing on the mind than anything else. But I think confidence just comes with time and you try not to think about it too much."
The opening round clash with the Roar shapes as crucial for Newcastle, who are looking to start on the right foot after a disappointing last campaign where they finished eighth.
The Jets have been active this off season, bringing in the likes of Chicago Red Stars duo Sarah Griffith and Emily Garnier, ex-Brisbane pair Cannon Clough and Georgina Worth, and Matildas defender Teigen Allen.
King remains confident that Newcastle will improve drastically this campaign, though they won't underestimate the Roar on Saturday.
"I think we started quite decently [last season], but then copped quite a few injuries which made it pretty tough for the girls. We even ended up with two spare spots on the bench because we had that many injuries," the defender said.
"We've got a fairly new team this season, there's probably only seven or eight girls who've been around the last few years, so there's definitely a fresh feel to the team. But it's definitely a positive one as well.
"Brisbane have historically always been a really successful club in the W-League and they always a have a strong team, so it's a good measure for us to see where we're at. Hopefully we can get off to a good start."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
