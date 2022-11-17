Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Shellharbour's Taren King remains patient on road to recovery

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
November 17 2022 - 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets defender Taren King reacts to a decision during an A-League Women's game last year. Picture by Ashley Feder/Getty Images

It's been a horror 2022 so far for Taren King, but the Shellharbour talent hopes to finish it off in style when the A-League Women's season gets under way on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.