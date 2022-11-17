While most people may not have even started their New Year's Eve plans yet, the Illawarra Hotel has things sorted for the next five years.
The hotel had put in an application with Wollongong City Council to close a section of Market Street outside the venue through to 2026.
That proposal was passed onto the Wollongong Local Planning Panel for a decision because council is effectively the land owner of Market Street.
The planning panel approved the hotel's plan for the next five years.
For New Year's Eve last year, the hotel blocked off a section of Market Street between Keira Street and Keira Lane.
"A review of council records and consultation with council's regulation and enforcement [team] indicates that no complaints were received regarding this event," planning panel documents stated.
While there was no development consent granted for the closure, it did receive approval from council under the Roads Act and it was approved by the council's traffic committee.
Also, a risk assessment undertaken before the event determined it could proceed without development consent.
However, with plans for a similar block party-style event for the next five years, development consent was required.
According to planning panel documents, Market Street would close at 6am on December 31 to allow for the setting up of stages, marquees and food trucks.
The event itself will kick off at 6pm with the Market Street entertainment area closed at 12.30am.
The site would be dismantled from 6am on January 1, with Market Street re-opened to traffic at noon.
While the inclusion of Market Street would see overall capacity rise to 1600 standing punters, however planning documents state the number of partygoers will be capped at 1200.
The documents also state that Shannon Noll will take the stage at the 2022 event.
During the road closure, traffic that would normally use Market Street will be detoured along Victoria and Young streets.
The planning documents also noted the effects of noise on neighbouring premises would not be excessive.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
