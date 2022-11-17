TAFE open day to show how to build a career from LEGO

From building with LEGO to operating a virtual reality welding simulator, Wollongong TAFE is hoping to inspire the next generation of STEM workers.
On Saturday, it will host the Wollongong's Lego League Challenge, where over 200 competitors will compete to be crowned a "Lego League Champion".
"It's a challenge that happens all around the world, and we have over 200 registered participants from ages four to 16 from the Illawarra, South Coast and Southern Highlands," TAFE NSW engineering team leader Phil Clarson said.
"They receive a range of challenges to apply their skills, while gaining productive learning habits, confidence and team work skills along the way.
"LEGO is a fantastic way to encourage young people in STEM learning and exploration at an early age."
School leavers and career changers are invited to watch the action live and take the opportunity to explore a career in STEM - which covers science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
With the STEM workforce projected to grow by 12.9% in the next five years - twice the rate of non-STEM jobs - he said TAFE was collaborating with local industry to get ahead of the jobs boom and attract new talent.
"People think that STEM jobs require a university degree when actually two thirds of the workforce has a VET qualification and 80 per cent of VET STEM graduates are in engineering, with most employed in construction and manufacturing in local industries," Mr Clarson said.
In addition to the LEGO competition, school leavers or people looking for a career change can try out a virtual reality welding simulator to jump-start their engineering careers.
They can also learn about VET pathways, and meet with local STEM employers.
