The decision to uproot her life and move from Wollongong to Brisbane is set to pay dividends for Talitha Kramer.
The veteran will make her club debut for the Roar when they host the Jets in their A-League Women's season opener on Saturday.
The opportunity comes more than six months after Kramer - who has been an Illawarra Stingrays stalwart for over a decade - moved north in a bid to further her playing opportunities. The defender/winger had just completed an A-Leagues campaign with the Wollongong-based Phoenix when she joined Queensland NPL club Capalaba Bulldogs.
It was during this stint that Kramer's talents were spotted by Roar head coach Garrath McPherson, with the club signing her in September. It is the 31-year-old's third A-Leagues club, having previously represented the Western Sydney Wanderers and Wellington.
"We've had a pretty hard five-week pre-season and the squad is shaping up really well. We've put a lot of work into the squad and we're all looking forward to the weekend," Kramer said.
"I relocated to Brisbane and was playing in the NPL competition here. The coach [McPherson] came to a couple of games and I was already in discussions with him when I get here, and they offered me a contract. I was stoked with that because I played for Wellington last season in Wollongong, and they've obviously gone home to New Zealand. So I'm stoked to be able to get the opportunity to play.
"I've been playing both as a fullback and winger during pre-season, and I'm not sure where I'll end up, but I'll probably stick as a fullback for the time being."
Kramer said she expected the Roar to make their mark, especially with the return of Matildas star Katrina Gorry.
"We've got Katrina to come into the midfield in a few games' time, so it's great to have players like that. Last year, they were a bit unlucky, and towards the end of the season they lost games by the last play of the match," Kramer said.
"We've got quality-based Queensland players and signed some really good internationals. So with the mix of local talent, internationals and some of us who have come into the squad, I think we'll be a real threat."
