Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dale McWatters busted on CCTV breaking into Barrack Heights home

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 17 2022 - 8:29pm, first published 11:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dale McWatters fronted Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday. Picture from file.

A Warilla man has admitted to breaking into a Barrack Heights home and stealing items including a PlayStation while a woman was asleep, after CCTV installed at the house caught him red-handed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.