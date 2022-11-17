Mark Newnham brings a two-pronged attack to Kembla Grange for the feature sprint race, The Warra, on Saturday, with Dragonstone out to turn the tables on Bjorn Baker's Malkovich.
A Listed winner in June, Dragonstone was unable to make up the ground last time they met, when the talented Clemenceau drove over the top of Malkovich late, with Dragonstone three lengths back.
It was only the third time in a 14-start career Dragonstone was denied a placing, but Newnham believes track and pattern factors were at play.
The Sydney trainer thinks the four-year-old gelding will be in the finish on Saturday.
"He found the track a bit firm for him there at Randwick, when it went to a Good 3," Newnham told the Mercury.
"Kembla hasn't had as much racing as Randwick, there'll be a good cushion even though it should also be well in the good range.
"The tracks can get a bit tired at the end of the carnival and that's what happened there, especially with a leader, or on-pace pattern.
"I'm sure he'll be settling in the second half of the field [from barrier nine], but he should be finishing well."
Malkovich ran second last year behind Greg Hickman's Eleven Eleven.
Newnham also takes A Very Fine Red to Kembla Grange, another chance in the exciting sprint field.
A Very Fine Red took out the Listed Alinghi Stakes ahead of Shalstar at Caulfield two starts back and both horses have form around Asfoora, a Group 2 and Group 3 winner.
After finishing seventh behind Asfoora last start in the Belgonia Belle, Newnham tips A Very Fine Red to hit back on Saturday.
"She just got in the wrong spot there, but she's shown she's up to it in that company," he said. "Both [Newnham] horses have a very similar racing style."
Malkovich is a $3.70 favourite with Bet365, while Dragonstone is at $6 and A Very Fine Red at $10.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Bruckner is also in the market at $7.50.
Annabel Neasham will take just one runner to Kembla Grange, with Wisdom Of Water returning for another shot at The Warra after running third last year.
"There should be enough speed, over 1000 metres, we'll settle in the second half from that draw," Neasham told Sky Racing.
"He ran very well last year, he'll need a little bit of luck, but I think we'll ride him conservatively."
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
