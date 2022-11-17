Illawarra Mercury

Convoy rumbles into the Illawarra: Editorial

November 18 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nate Deushain from Campbell Town will be sat up front in the lead truck sponsored by Menai Haulage and Gear Shift. Picture supplied

The sound of trucks rumbling down the escarpment on Sunday will mark the start of the 17th Illawarra Convoy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.