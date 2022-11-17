Convoy rumbles into the Illawarra: Editorial

The sound of trucks rumbling down the escarpment on Sunday will mark the start of the 17th Illawarra Convoy.
Hundreds of trucks and bikes will travel from Appin South32 Colliery down Mount Ousley making their way to Shellharbour Regional Airport 80kms away.
The spectacular sees the entourage roll onto Masters Road, onto Five Islands Road and then through the suburbs of Cringila, Warrawong and Warilla before ending at a family fun day at the airport.
The drive only takes an hour, but it's an event that brings joy and excitement to supporters across the Illawarra all year long, as well as raising money for the Illawarra Community Foundation.
This year six-year-old Nate Deushain from Campbell Town will be sat up front in the lead truck sponsored by Menai Haulage and Gear Shift.
The Ingleburn-based company won the top spot with a bid of $145,500, and their tearful announcement on i98FM showed just how much the event means to the haulage firm.
The team raised money on behalf of Nate, who is currently undergoing treatment for leukaemia. It was his dream to be part of Convoy, and this year he's been well enough to ride along.
It's stories like this that make the Illawarra Convoy so unique.
Other trucks on Sunday will include Shine Like Charli, which has raised $26,000 on behalf of Charli Gerrery from Woonona and Ross Transport, who has raised $1m across multiple Convoy events over the years.
While Coles Wollongong raised $230,000 to have the privilege of the lead bike position to kick off Convoy on Sunday.
The Coles team in Wollongong Central have been raising money for Convoy all year and their home-baked treats (which have kept our newsroom well nourished).
If you are planning on supporting Convoy at the weekend make sure you stay off the roads, do not high-five the drivers and follow police and traffic controller instructions.
Also, remember to take your Illawarra Mercury Convoy poster, which you can find in this edition of the Illawarra Mercury.
You can support any of the teams taking part in Convoy at www.illawarraconvoy.com.au
- Gayle Tomlinson
