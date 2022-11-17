When I got an email from my former health insurer Medibank saying my personal information had been released on the dark web, the first image to pop up in my mind was of a hooded creature bent over a computer in a dingy basement with green and red blinking lights.
As someone whose idea of cyber security extends to not using passwords that include the name of your pet cat, the scrambling search for explainers about the dark web definitely made me lose a fair few brain cells.
The contents of the email delivering the message were no better at informing me of my next steps.
The email, to me, seemed like a barrage of words with links that take you to other web pages and technical terms that require further Googling.
I was left with a million open tabs and zero clarity by the time I made it to the end of the email.
As an overseas citizen who first joined Medibank's AHM cover for international students, my passport was my main identity requirement when signing up for the policy.
Now with the hack, my passport number was one of the many personal details available for the hackers to conveniently misuse.
Changing my passport would also mean making changes to my visa, superannuation and bank details and the Medibank CEO's "unreserved apology" does little to compensate for the unbelievable amount of time and effort that will go into fixing this mess.
I decided to call the Medibank support helpline hoping for "experts" to enlighten me on what it would mean for me to have my passport number up for grabs, but the answer I got didn't do anything to clear my confusion.
After 30 minutes of being put on several holds and being transferred from one line to another it was finally my turn to cite my grievances to the operator, who'd probably already dealt with enough cranky customers for a lifetime.
I was told with much promise that the risk of fraud associated with my passport was minimal since my expiry date had not been compromised.
But forgive me when I say I have a hard time believing the "reassuring" claims coming from the company that could not determine what was stolen from them until the hackers had to provide samples to prove they really had it all.
The whole fiasco appears to have unsettled every current and former customer of Medibank with the company's changing stances and poor cyber security suggesting it's really every person for themselves.
