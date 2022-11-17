Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Andrew McCullough heading back to the Brisbane Broncos

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
November 17 2022 - 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew McCullough walks onto the field with his son for his 300th NRL game earlier this year at WIN Stadium. Picture by Anna Warr

Less than a week after hanging up the boots at St George Illawarra, Andrew McCullough is heading back north to where his NRL journey began.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.