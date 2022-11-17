Less than a week after hanging up the boots at St George Illawarra, Andrew McCullough is heading back north to where his NRL journey began.
The Broncos on Thursday announced that McCullough has re-joined join their club in 2023 as their game development officer He will focus on the game's grassroots development in the wider Toowoomba region, while the 32-year-old will also remain involved with the Dragons in an off-field role.
The veteran rake played more than 300 NRL games during his distinguished career, including 260 matches with Brisbane. He also enjoyed stints at Newcastle and St George Illawarra, before announcing his retirement last Friday, despite remaining under contract for the 2023 season.
McCullough said it was now "nice to be home" with the Broncos.
"I couldn't be happier or more content to get on with life and have my little family back in Brisbane which I'm really looking forward to," he said.
"The opportunity to work in and around my old stomping ground is pretty special. Being from that area, I can resonate with those kids, not just about rugby league but other opportunities that might be there too, how to put their best foot forward and talk to them about the doors that can open."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.