Food delivery service Deliveroo sunk into voluntary administration on Wednesday, seizing operations in Australia in a "shock" announcement for local hospitality businesses and drivers.
Deliveroo cited pressure from growing competition in the food delivery market for their downfall, and said in a statement the company would "not be accepting orders from this point onward and operations will be ceasing imminently".
Dozens of businesses in the Illawarra worked with Deliveroo and their drivers to transport food to customers in the region, including local-favourite His Boy Elroy.
While His Boy Elroy co-owner Lachlan Stevens was "shocked" by the announcement, he also said it conjured up mixed emotions considering the harsh commission rates food delivery services "bleed from small businesses".
"On one hand, they support businesses by having that capability, but on the other hand, they take such a large cut from an industry already on its knees," he said.
Mr Stevens said he does not anticipate an impact on business as other food delivery services are likely to absorb the demand.
The Wollongong Burger Bar works with three other food delivery platforms that Mr Stevens said have risen quickly and aggressively in the market.
"Deliveroo was the first platform to launch in the Wollongong region, and it launched with a bang - it was hugely popular," Mr Stevens said.
"Over the last three and a half years, the other platforms have come in aggressively."
Local Deliveroo drivers often work over multiple platforms like Uber Eats and Menulog, he said, so the collapse is unlikely to put local drivers out of a job.
While Mr Stevens said his business won't feel the sting, the Transport Workers Union said Deliveroo rider members were "devastated" by the sudden loss of their jobs.
TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine labelled the decision "cowardly", and said riders were left high and dry.
"Deliveroo's sudden and cowardly act treating workers as callously in exit as it did in operation highlights the urgent need for the Federal Government to enact gig reform," Mr Kaine said.
The Transport Workers' Union is seeking an urgent meeting with Deliveroo's administrators on workers' entitlements and data protection following the news.
