Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Shock' closure of food delivery service Deliveroo leaves local business with mixed emotions

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 17 2022 - 7:58pm, first published 1:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File image of His Boy Elroy co-owner Lachlan Stevens.

Food delivery service Deliveroo sunk into voluntary administration on Wednesday, seizing operations in Australia in a "shock" announcement for local hospitality businesses and drivers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.