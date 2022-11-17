Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Coles Illawarra approach $1m raised for Convoy

Rosie Bensley
By Rosie Bensley
Updated November 18 2022 - 5:47pm, first published November 17 2022 - 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong Coles team members Henok Goitom, Peter Anderson, Richard Baker, Kyara Rorsch and Scott Spencer. In the front, Jack Johnson and Kathryn Akrivos. Picture: Robert Peet

Between cake stalls, garage sales, trivia nights and even a "pie in the face" day for managers, Coles staff across the region got creative this year to raise more than $200,000 for the Illawarra Convoy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rosie Bensley

Rosie Bensley

Trainee Journalist

Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.