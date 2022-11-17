Coles Illawarra approach $1m raised for Convoy

Between cake stalls, garage sales, trivia nights and even a "pie in the face" day for managers, Coles staff across the region got creative this year to raise more than $200,000 for the Illawarra Convoy.
Coles Illawarra topped the fundraising tally at $230,000, winning the on-air bid for Sunday's top motorbike spot in the convoy.
Regional manager Peter Anderson said staff spent countless hours baking behind the scenes, organising trivia nights, mufti days and other efforts.
"We're pretty synonymous for our cake stalls, but we've had garage sales in car parks, we sell our $2 trucks at the checkout..." Mr Anderson said. "Team members put the cakes together themselves - there are some very, very talented people that make our cakes, and some of the cakes they pull out are just incredible."
The final tally was made more impressive considering rising costs of living, he said, which has made giving harder for many.
"The main ingredient is the team just have this want to participate in Convoy," he said.
The Wollongong store hit the highest fundraising tally, raising $62,000.
Over the grocery chain's 10 years supporting Illawarra Convoy, they have officially raised more than $900,000 for the cause.
On Convoy day, Mr Anderson said 40-60 bikes would represent Coles in the parade, wearing Coles vests and bearing 11 flags representing each store in the region.
Mr Anderson and a handful of other staff members would be riding in a Coles home-delivery truck at the back of the convoy.
The long-standing charity event run will see an eye-catching procession of trucks, cars and motorcycles which ends in a "free family fun day" near Albion Park Rail tomorrow.
The Illawarra Convoy raises money for local families affected by life-threatening illnesses.
