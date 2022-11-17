A Dapto woman has learnt her fate after she threatened to kill her ex-partner's current girlfriend via a series of online messages.
Julie O'Loughlin, 45, was sentenced for intimidation with intent to cause fear of physical or mental harm in Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The victim awoke on May 15 to all of her car windows smashed in by an unknown person and contacted police.
Officers arrived at the woman's Wongawilli address, where she told police she suspected it may have been O'Loughlin as she had been making threats "to kill her and come after her", court documents stated.
The woman then showed police several messages she received from O'Loughlin, including "keep reporting my account it'll just got worse for u !!! ... Your such a slut".
Another said "WLK [sic] away from my family now or i'll destroy you!!!" another message said.
"C--- I'm gonna kill u" another message said.
About 4.50pm that afternoon, police attended O'Loughlin's address and arrested her, where she admitted to sending the messages but denied damaging the car.
In court on Wednesday, she expressed her remorse for her actions.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming pointed to O'Loughlin's very limited criminal record and handed her a six-month community corrections order.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
