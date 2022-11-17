Illawarra Mercury
Julie OLoughlin threatened to kill her ex-partner's girlfriend

Grace Crivellaro
Grace Crivellaro
Updated November 17 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 5:00pm
Julie O'Loughlin fronted Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday. Picture from Facebook.

A Dapto woman has learnt her fate after she threatened to kill her ex-partner's current girlfriend via a series of online messages.

