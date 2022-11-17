Illawarra Mercury
Are you boat ready? Info extravaganza at Bellambi boat ramp

Updated November 17 2022 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
The state's first Are You Boat Ready? event will be held at Bellambi on Saturday. Picture by Kirk Gilmour.

New to boating and not too confident with summer around the corner? There's a one-stop advice on hand at Bellambi on Saturday.

