New to boating and not too confident with summer around the corner? There's a one-stop advice on hand at Bellambi on Saturday.
The state's first Are You Boat Ready? event will be held between 10am and 3pm.
Not only will there be expert advice on tap and the chance to nab a new life jacket, there's a barbecue courtesy of Woonona Lions Club.
"We will have our NSW Maritime officers on site, along with representatives from NSW Police, Marine Rescue NSW, Service NSW, Surf Life Saving NSW, and Wollongong City Council, plus retail partners so you can grab a new lifejacket right here on site," NSW Maritime Director South Hendrik Clasie said.
"The day is a fantastic opportunity for boaters and the local community to see water safety equipment in action, update their knowledge, and ask local experts any questions they have about boating in the Illawarra," Mr Clasie said.
Flare and fire extinguisher demonstrations, lifejacket servicing clinics, and boating safety information galore will be part of the day.
The day will reinforce key safety message, one partner organisation spokesperson said.
"This Saturday is about equipping boaters with everything they need to Plan, Prepare, Predict for every trip on the water," Transport for NSW Deputy Secretary for Safety Environment and Regulation Tara McCarthy said.
"Whether it is equipment advice, local knowledge, life jacket servicing techniques, or how to set up weather alerts on your phone, we'll have on-site experts ready to help."
