Scores rally in Shellharbour to demand reforms for NDIS workers

The National Disability Insurance Scheme is one of the fastest-growing industries in the country but workers are leaving in droves, the union says, as it pushes for greater entitlements for employees.
Over 100 NDIS workers, participants, parents and carers gathered in Shellharbour on Thursday to demand reforms to support workers in the sector, part of a week of action organised by the Australian Services Union's NSW and ACT branch.
Branch secretary Angus McFarland said the work was highly casualised, which meant workers were left with no leave entitlements.
The ASU is calling for the introduction of portable entitlements, which would work similarly to superannuation meaning any annual, long service and sick leave an employee accrued would stay with them if they moved between jobs.
Mr McFarland said the union wanted workers to have entitlements that would provide them access to free training of their choice, to suit their needs and aspirations.
The union is also calling for a guarantee that all workers be covered by minimum award conditions, with the annual Deloitte benchmarking survey finding the 10th percentile of providers paid their disability support workers an average rate below the minimum.
"All of this is about making the NDIS better for people with disability," Mr McFarland said.
Mr McFarland said the NDIS could not deliver on its promise of greater choice and flexibility for participants if they did not have enough workers and services to choose from.
In addition, he said, these people did not get the assistance they needed without a properly supported workforce.
"It is tough out there to get workers [but] we won't get workers unless we show they are valued, respected and supported," the Disability Trust chief executive officer Margaret Bowen told the crowd on Thursday.
She said training was needed to support the workforce.
Feargus Manning, a roster clerk at the Disability Trust, said disability support workers were essential and portable entitlements would give them the flexibility and freedom to explore opportunities.
"We deserve to have the same entitlements as other essential workers, like teachers and nurses," Mr Manning said.
Amy Hans is fighting for a better NDIS as the mother of a participant.
She told the story of her son who, when he moved onto the NDIS as an adult, struggled to have a prosthetic replaced like he needed.
Miss Hans said this ultimately led to him losing his job.
"Let's make the NDIS the best it can be for those who need it," she said.
The ASU's week of action will end on Monday, when the branch will meet with NDIS Minister Bill Shorten.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.