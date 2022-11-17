Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Scores rally in Shellharbour to demand reforms for NDIS workers

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:04pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than 100 people attended the NDIS event in Shellharbour to demand stronger provisions for workers. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

The National Disability Insurance Scheme is one of the fastest-growing industries in the country but workers are leaving in droves, the union says, as it pushes for greater entitlements for employees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.