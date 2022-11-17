Illawarra Mercury
Hawks import King on shaky ground as club heads back to market

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated November 17 2022 - 4:01pm, first published 2:02pm
Hawks import George King underwent scans on an unspecified injury on Thursday. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra import George King looks to have played his last game in a Hawks uniform, with the club back at the recruitment table after the 28-year-old underwent scans on an unspecified injury on Thursday.

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

