Illawarra import George King looks to have played his last game in a Hawks uniform, with the club back at the recruitment table after the 28-year-old underwent scans on an unspecified injury on Thursday.
The University of Colorado alum, who was absent from training on Thursday, has come in for criticism after a string of underwhelming performances in the Hawks run of seven straight losses.
It sees him averaging 10 points and four rebounds at 44 per cent from the field in just over 24 minutes through nine games after averaging 18 points across his opening three games.
It included a personal season-high 25 points against the Wildcats in round two, but he has not notched a double-digit score in the six games that followed amid persistent foul trouble.
He spent just 12 minutes on the floor for two points and a lone assist in the Hawks last-start loss to Adelaide in Wollongong a fortnight ago as the Hawks slumped to 1-8 for the season.
It was hoped that the FIBA window would allow some "lingering injury issues" to settle, but the club is now awaiting the results of the scans to determine its next course of action.
Coach Jacob Jackomas was coy on King's absence from the practice floor on Thursday, but Hawks general manager Mat Campbell said the club is doing its due diligence on potential replacements.
"Obviously we had a bit of a break after the start of the season with this FIBA window and we've reflected on the performance of the whole team and the bits and pieces," Campbell said.
"We've ascertained that George is carrying an injury and he's gone for scans today (Thursday) to see the extent of it. We should know more tomorrow (Friday) and we'll see where we go from there."
Health aside, there have been questions over King's commitment on the practice floor and whether the 6 ft 6 swingman is the right fit for a roster in desperate need of a genuine four-man to bolster a skinny front court.
Should King be moved on, the Hawks will be looking for a second replacement import in just nine games after point-guard Justin Robinson suffered a season-ending knee injury in the season-opener.
The club ultimately brought in Euroleague veteran Peyton Siva after five games, though Campbell said the club can't afford to similarly drag it's feet in making a call on King having already played five of nine games an import down.
"From our point of view, we've got to keep moving forward," Campbell said.
"The start of the season hasn't been great, so we've got to keep working on how we can continue be competitive and win games.
"We're dealing with agents to see availability of certain players if we do need to replace and, depending on the outcome, we'll make sure we fast-track it.
"We obviously want to the team to do well, and we want the guys that are playing with us and have been through this tough time to be comfortable that we're putting the best possible group on the floor at any one time so we'll see what happens in the next few days."
It's not the only headache for Jackomas heading into Sunday's road clash against Sydney, with Siva nursing a calf niggle and skipper Sam Froling returning from Boomers duty with a tweaked back, though he's confident he'll take the floor.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website.
Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.