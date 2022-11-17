Six-year-old Nate Deushain is a little introvert who loves monster trucks and machinery, and on Sunday, he'll take the front seat for the largest truck and motorbike convoy in the Southern Hemisphere.
After a recent Leukaemia relapse, the "very bright" little boy is in the throes of intense treatment, but hearing the news on Thursday that he would be riding in the Illawarra Convoy's lead truck sent his spirits soaring, Dad Christian Deaushain said.
The Illawarra Convoy will cruise through Wollongong this weekend in their flagship event to raise money for local families facing life-threatening illnesses, and the six-year-old will be leading the charge.
Nate is currently hooked up to a backpack infusing his heart with treatment for the life-threatening illness, but the mobile care means the little monster truck-enthusiast can still experience convoy first-hand.
"He can't wait to blow the horn and be the front truck," Mr Deaushain said.
The dream has been on Nate's mind for a while - Mr Deaushain and his partner Sarah joined the convoy on Nate's behalf in 2019, when Nate was too unwell to go.
While the pair decked out Nate's room with convoy flags and banners afterwards, the six-year-old will finally get the chance to climb into a truck himself this year.
Nate has a seat in the convoy's lead truck from Menai Haulage and Gear Shifts - the company who topped the truck fundraising tally on the six-year-old's behalf this year.
Menai Haulage and Gear Shifts, owned by Mr Deaushain's father-in-law, raised more than $150,000 to ensure Nate had the prime spot on Convoy day.
Manager for Plant and Resources Brian Wilson and Site Supervisor Craig Reid said the company was overwhelmed by the support from everyone who donated.
"It's [like] Christmas - there wasn't a dry eye in the office when we worked out we were going to be lead truck," Mr Reid said.
Menai Haulage and Gear Shifts have been involved in the Illawarra Convoy for years, but this is the first time they've snared the role of lead truck.
"It's personal this year for us - it's our family," the pair said.
The team made hundreds of phone calls to potential donors on Thursday morning, making their way through their contact books to secure last minute donations, and Mr Wilson said they raised more money in a single morning than they did over three weeks.
More than 100 companies and developers donated to their cause, with donations ranging from $50 to $15,000.
For Nate and his family, the experience is a chance to live in the moment and celebrate a day when the six-year-old can enjoy the things he loves.
"Most of his life's been cancer and he was only just starting experiencing normality - he's just a little boy," Mr Deaushain said.
"The future is unknown, so we want to make it [Convoy day] a big deal."
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
