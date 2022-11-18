Riding the wave of back-to-back wins, the Kookas have set their sights on scoring a third straight South Coast cricket win on Saturday at the expense of visitors Magpies Berry Shoalhaven Heads.
This will be easier said than done though as the Magpies have also won their last two games.
This will only be Berry's third game of the season, as they had a bye in round one and two other competition rounds have been washed out.
Most other teams, including the Kookas, will play their fourth game of the season when round six kicks off on Saturday.
Kookas captain Paul Clarke said his team had had a reasonable start to the season.
"The last couple of games have certainly been pleasing, giving us a bit of momentum moving into the season, which is good," he said.
"Back-to-back wins are always nice. We hope to continue along that way this weekend again."
The skipper was happy with his team's good mix of up and coming young talent and wily veterans such as himself and Craig Bramble.
He praised the performance of young guns Jake Monie, Luke Bramble and Ben Clarke. "These guys as well as Troy Tungai, Robert Spears and Mark Damoiseaux, who gained representative honours with South coast this year, have been especially good," Clarke said.
"I think we are now at a point where we have got that good mix of young, old and reliable first graders."
Clarke expected a tough encounter against Berry, adding it was good to get the chance to play against teams from the Shoalhaven association.
"it's really good to be able to test ourselves against players and teams we don't usually come across too often. I think this can only help our players and the competition in general."
Elsewhere, The Rail will look to bounce back against Lake Illawarra, after losing their last-start top-of the table clash with North Nowra Cambewarra.
In the other matches, Kiama Cavaliers will host North Nowra, Albion Park Eahles battle Bomaderry Tigers and Ex-Servo's host Shellharbour City.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
