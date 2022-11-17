A massive weekend ahead for the Illawarra indicates that summer is well and truly around the corner.
The rush towards the end of the year always feels a little overwhelming in Australia. The end of a school year, the end of a work year, the lead-up to Christmas parties and then throw summer into the mix.
It makes for a busy November, December and January and leaves many exhausted by the time the unofficial start of the working year begins on January 27.
So when the diary starts heating up, we know for sure that summer, and everything that it brings, is here.
This weekend sees The Gong $1m horse race run at Kembla Grange racecourse. It's seen as a bigger event than the Melbourne Cup for the locals, and with no attendance restrictions this year, there are big expectations for crowds this afternoon.
Meanwhile, over in Port Kembla, the Wonderwalls Festival will see 12 new walls painted with large-scale murals. The event has been running for 10 years, and more than 75 pieces of work can be seen around the Illawarra.
Founder Simon Grant sums up the festival's impact: "The future of our communities, the future of our spaces, and the future of the art...hosting the festival in Port Kembla this year will really showcase the power that art has to re-shape a city's identity."
Then on Sunday, it's i98FM's Illawarra Convoy. Hundreds of bikes and trucks will snake their way down Mount Ousley and through our suburbs towards Shellharbour Airport.
This year Convoy has been able to resurrect its family fun day, which was rested during COVID.
And if that wasn't enough to make you feel exhausted, Thirroul's annual music festival is on Sunday, and a giant bronze Buddha will be open for a public blessing at Nan Tien Temple.
The Illawarra Mercury team will be reporting on all of these events. Our weekend crew will be out and about taking photographs, videos and notes. If you see them, say hello, and you might find yourself featured in one of our online galleries or in the paper on Monday morning.
- Gayle Tomlinson
