Last chance to snag a Garage Sale Trail bargain

If the thought of Christmas shopping on a budget is overwhelming this year then this weekend's Garage Sale Trail might be for you.
There are dozens of garage sales in the Illawarra linked in with the trail, now in its 12th year, this weekend.
Jess Finnegan-Kelly was involved in the trail last year, this time around she's helping her grandma move house.
With everything from a king-size adjustable electric bed to handmade quilts, a stereo with a record player and a bone china dinner set up for grabs, there's something for everyone at the 12 North Terrace, Dapto, sale from 8am Saturday.
"It was very busy last week but we still have a very full garage," Ms Finnegan-Kelly said.
Dapto is a trail hot spot with the Ribbonwood Centre hosting 54 stalls of secondhand delights for bargain hunters.
In Thirroul, Franks Wild Years Market will host six stalls, while between Austinmer and Fairy Meadow there are 25 registered sales sites alone.
More than 200,000 Australians hosted a garage sale or shopped the Trail in 2021, which now spans not one but two dedicated weekends.
Search for Garage Sale Trail online to see all the Illawarra connections.
