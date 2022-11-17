A woman claimed her home in Basin View was covered in smoke and ash during the New Years Eve bushfires of 2019, despite living over 800 kilometres away, in order to receive disaster payments.
Janelle Mary Ballard, 31, faked her address on Centrelink to claim $3400 in bushfire disaster payments, despite living nowhere near the firefront.
Wollongong Local Court heard Ballard was a serial abuser of the welfare system, submitting false medical certificates, fake disaster claims and fraudulent rental assistance forms. Ballard pleaded guilty to three counts of producing a false or misleading document, one charge of obtaining financial advantage knwoing she was not eligible and two counts of using a forged document for gain.
In total, Ballard will have to pay back $6704.22 to the taxpayer, with a magistrate to determine in January a further sentence for her criminal behaviour.
On January 12, 2020, after communities on the South Coast had been devastated by bushfire, Ballard went online and changed her address to John Street, Basin View, near St Georges Basin.
Ballard, who was living in Eagleby - an outer suburb of Brisbane - claimed she had been living on the South Coast since December 28, 2019.
On the same day, Ballard lodged a claim for the federal disaster relief payment, claiming that she and three children had been adversely impacted by the NSW bushfires on December 31. Ballard told the Centrelink operator that she had just moved to the new address and had signed her lease on December 28, 2019.
Despite being 850 kilometres away from the firefront, Ballard told the Centrelink operator that on New Years Eve and New Years Day, the nearby fires spread smoke and ash all over her unit and she would need to replace the curtains, bed linens and doonas.
Centrelink deemed Ballard eligible and she received $2200, according to documents tendered to the court.
Having received the payment the same day, a week later Ballard called back and updated her claim, noting that she had three dependants. The next day, Ballard received $1200 from the government.
Compliance officers later investigated the claims and spoke with the resident of the address that Ballard claimed she was living at as fires tore through the Shoalhaven. The resident said he had always lived at the address and has never rented out his property to anyone. The resident said he did not know Ballard.
Compliance officers also spoke with Ballard's Queensland landlord, who provided a rental application and lease in Ballard's name from July 3, 2019 to January 6, 2020.
In Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, Magistrate Gabriel Fleming described Ballard's behaviour as "appalling".
"People are scrabbling around, trying to survive, while you're making false claims."
This was not the only time Ballard defrauded the taxpayer. Between July and December 2019, Ballard faked three medical certificates to avoid her JobSeeker requirements.
In February and April 2020, Ballard submitted fraudulent rental certificates. The document in February claimed Ballard lived at the Basin View address, where the actual occupant had never seen or heard of Ballard. In April, Ballard faked a rent certificate for 8 Dion Drive, Eagleby. A surveyor later inspected the property, and found there was no house at that address.
Based on these two certificates, Ballard was able to claim $3304.22 in rent assistance.
Since the false claims came to light, Ballard had repaid $3400, with the balance paid in $100 fortnightly instalments.
