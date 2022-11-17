Questions over fuel supply amid Svitzer lockout

The country's fuel supplies could be under threat from tug company Svitzer's threat to lock out workers indefinitely from noon on Friday.
On Monday, Svitzer - who operates tugs at Port Kembla and 16 other ports around Australia - announced its intention to lock out its employees at all sites indefinitely from noon on Friday.
The threat came after three years of negotiations on a new enterprise agreement.
"We had hoped it would never come to a lockout - but we are at a point where we see no other option but to respond to the damaging industrial action underway by the unions," Svitzer Managing Director Nicolaj Noes said on Monday.
The dispute returned to the Fair Work Commission on Thursday for a formal decision after Commission Vice President Adam Hatcher called Svitzer into a hearing on Wednesday to ask it to remove the threat and return to bargaining with the workers.
The unions representing workers employed at Svitzer also offered to withdraw any further industrial action until beyond Christmas so that good faith bargaining could resume.
However Svitzer has refused to back down from its promised lockout - though it did dock workers' pay on Thursday ahead of the proposed lockout.
The commission is scheduled to continue the hearing at 9am on Friday.
Without tugs operating in those 17 ports - which includes Port Kembla - ships will not be able to enter or leave the ports.
This means crucial supplies such as fuel may be at risk of not arriving.
The federal energy department did not respond to questions about the country's fuel security by deadline.
However an NRMA spokesman said there was no need for people to rush to the petrol pump as stations could hold up to two weeks of supplies, depending on their location.
Also, there are several ports around Australia where Svitzer tugs do not operate and will therefore not be involved in the lockout.
South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris said the company was holding Australia to ransom.
"The great hostage crisis continues, and we the Australian people are all the hostages," Mr Rorris said.
"This cannot be allowed to continue."
Maritime Union of Australia secretary Paddy Crumlin compared Svitzer's actions to a declaration of war.
"This amounts to a war on workers, a war on consumers, on households and businesses throughout the supply chain," Mr Crumlin said.
"Svitzer bosses' dogged refusal to withdraw this lockout will destroy Christmas 2022 and bring our economy's post-COVID recovery to a grinding halt."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
