Illawarra will have to make history to feature in the post-season, but a run of seven straight losses is not the toughest run of skipper Sam Froling's career.
The now 22-year-old was a rookie fresh out of college when he first signed with the Hawks in what proved a whirlwind season for the franchise amid the highs and lows of future No. 1 Draft pick LaMelo's brief stint in Wollongong.
The Hawks, under rookie coach Matt Flinn, also lost highly-credentialed former NBA guard Aaron Brooks to a torn achilles after just seven games in a 1-6 start.
Ball ultimately pulled up stumps with a "sore foot" before Christmas, and left Wollongong prior to New Years' Eve having played just 12 games through which the Hawks went 3-9.
There are obvious parallels with the Hawks present campaign, with Jacob Jackomas also in his first head coaching gig, import point-guard Justin Robinson sidelined for the season after just one appearance, and fellow import George King seemingly on borrowed time in Wollongong.
Froling is awake to the similarities, but he's confident the present campaign will not fall off a cliff in the same fashion that saw the club return a franchise-low 5-23 ledger and run out the clock with 10 straight defeats.
"There was that first year where we only won five games so I hope we're not at that point and I really don't think we will be," Froling said.
"I feel like there's a bit more responsibility on my shoulders than there was at that point. This group of guys, we're all going to step up and take responsibility. We've all got to be better and I think, after this little [FIBA] break, we're going to be.
"I was talking to [Kings guard] DJ Vasiljevic while we were over there in Kazakhstan [with the Boomers] and he was saying the talk last year was 'we just need to win one game' and they went on a 17-game win streak.
"We're in the same boat they were at that point last year. There's no reason we can't turn this thing around, it might just be one big win for it all to click and then we can keep rolling from there.
"It's always tough, when you're losing games. Your confidence goes and there's the mental part of it, but we've got such a good group of guys, we're going to pick each other up and come out of this stronger."
Froling has spent no time on the practice floor since returning from the Boomers successful World Cup qualifying bid in Kazakhstan that's left him nursing a back niggle.
He says it's not something that will keep him off the floor when the Hawks head up the freeway to take on arch-rivals on Sydney on Sunday, though Jackomas may not have his full list at his disposal with Peyton Siva carrying a calf complaint and King's future up in the air.
"It's next man up," Froling said.
"Whenever someone goes down someone else has got to step up and fill that role. I'm all good, I'll be fine by Sunday. I just tweaked it a little bit, I think it was the long flight, but other than that I'm all good.
"We've got nothing to lose now, we're 1-8. We need every win we can get so we've got to go out there, put everything out on the floor, leave it out there and give it our best shot to get a win."
King's looming departure and Siva's niggles continue a nightmare run for Jackomas, who's not had a full strength roster since the season-opener, but he feels the two-week FIBA window has done his team good.
"I know we haven't performed at a [high] standard a lot of times but, whatever's said and done, [lack of] availability has been an issue," Jackomas said.
"There's nothing we can do about health, all we can do right now as a group is make sure we have good days. It's not easy at all, we were thinking it would be [a certain way] and it's been something else, but I can't fault the guys, they've been great on the day to day.
"We've had some changes with the group so having a good two-week break is a chance to get them together, get some strategy stuff going. We have had some injuries, but it's been positive.
"We still have our demons from the first quarter of the season and they can come back quick if we don't take responsibility ourselves for the way we're playing. I think in the scheme of things we've had one really bad day so all I'm asking for is to play the way we've been training.
"We've probably got a bit of nothing to lose with where we are right now. When you have no pressure you play free and hopefully that ends up being good basketball."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
