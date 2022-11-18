Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

'We've all got to be better': Past demons won't resurface for Illawarra Hawks

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
November 18 2022 - 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's been a tough start to his captaincy but Sam Froling has ridden out tougher stretches in his time with the Hawks. Picture by Robert Peet

Illawarra will have to make history to feature in the post-season, but a run of seven straight losses is not the toughest run of skipper Sam Froling's career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.