A Koonawarra man used a ladder to climb up to his ex-girlfriend's unit, waking her at 8am, while on 'goey', despite a court order prohibiting him from having any contact with her, before he assaulted her in one of five instances of domestic violence in a five month period.
Carlum Archibald, 32, will spend at least 18 months behind bars for assaulting and intimidating his ex-partner.
The series of incidents began in April this year, when Archibald and the woman happened to see each other on Crown Street, Wollongong.
Archibald, who is prohibited from contacting the woman unless via a lawyer, began yelling and swearing at the woman, before he punched the driver's side mirror of the woman's car.
The woman got out of the car and tried to reason with Archibald but Archibald grabbed the woman by the throat and slapped her in the face. The woman asked for Archibald to return her housekey so he couldn't continue to show up to her place unannounced.
Archibald stormed off into the motel where he was staying and the woman followed. Inside the motel room, Archibald continued to be violent towards the woman, grabbing her by the hair and pulling her around the room.
The next month, on May 20, the woman was sleeping at her unit when Archibald knocked on her window.
Court documents state Archibald had used a large ladder to climb to the upper floor balcony of the townhouse where he knocked on the door to wake up the woman.
The woman let him inside so he could collect his property and shower, but told Archibald he had to leave after that.
As Archibald was acting strangely, the woman asked about his behaviour. Archibald said he had used 'goey', slang for methamphetamine.
Archibald ignored the woman's pleas for him to leave before he slapped the woman causing a scuffle. After calling triple-0, Archibald slapped the woman on her face.
Archibald continued to terrorise the woman in a similar manner in June, when he punched a door, causing it to hit the woman in her face, and then choked her against a wall.
In July, Archibald would again breach the terms of his court order, and in September, threatened the woman over the phone, calling her a "trampy slut".
In Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, Archibald pleaded guilty to 14 domestic violence charges arising from the five incidents.
The court heard that Archibald's violence was often driven by his use of methamphetamine, and that Archibald had been using illicit substances since the age of nine.
Magistrate Chris McRobert said there was no alternative other than time in jail for Archibald, and sentenced him to two years in jail, with an 18-month non-parole period.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.