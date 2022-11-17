Illawarra Mercury
Carlum Archibald behind bars after series of domestic violence charges

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated November 17 2022 - 6:06pm, first published 5:12pm
Carlum Archibald will spend 18 months behind bars after he terrorised his ex-partner for five months this year.

A Koonawarra man used a ladder to climb up to his ex-girlfriend's unit, waking her at 8am, while on 'goey', despite a court order prohibiting him from having any contact with her, before he assaulted her in one of five instances of domestic violence in a five month period.

